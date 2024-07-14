Trump Wounded In Shooting At Campaign Rally

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A gunman fired from a rooftop into the crowd of a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, leaving the former president wounded, killing an attendee and seriously wounding two others. The gunman is also dead.

The presidential candidate ducked as the shots were fired less than 10 minutes into his speech, setting off screams among the crowd. His supporters had gathered in the sweltering heat in the rural area of Butler to watch him speak.

Trump, appearing to be bleeding from his head, pumped his fist in the air and appeared to shout “Fight!” as he was rushed off stage and into a black vehicle.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting as a potential assassination attempt.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told several media outlets that an audience member was killed.

The shooter was killed by Secret Service agents, who said in a statement that the shooter “fired multiple shots towards the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.” The Secret Service personnel “neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased.”

The Secret Service added that two spectators were “critically injured” in the shooting.

Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle from the scene, according to The Associated Press.

In a statement posted to Truth Social on Saturday night, Trump thanked Secret Service agents and expressed his condolences to the family of the rallygoer who was killed.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump said. “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.”

Trump said nothing is “known at this time about the shooter” and described the moment he was shot.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump’s daughter Ivanka said on X that she was grateful to law enforcement officers and thanked people for their prayers.

“I love you Dad, today and always,” she posted.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he was “praying” for Trump.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well,” Biden said. “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

In televised remarks from Delaware, Biden again condemned the violence and said he had reached out to Trump but has not spoken to him.

