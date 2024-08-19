Trump Falls For AI-Generated Taylor Swift Fans In Kooky Endorsement Claim: 'I Accept!'

Donald Trump had a "love story" for fake photos indicating that Taylor Swift fans are backing the Republican presidential nominee on Sunday. Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images | Scott A. Garfitt/Invision via Associated Press

The former president took to Truth Social to share screenshots from social media accounts that depict women wearing “Swifties for Trump” tees, however, a majority of the pictures appeared to be generated by artificial intelligence.

“The Swifties For Trump movement is real!” wrote one X user in a post shared by Trump alongside a photo collage that’s clearly labelled “satire.”

Another fake picture shows Taylor Swift, who has notably criticised the former president in past years and backed the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020, dressed as Uncle Sam alongside the text, “Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for Donald Trump.”

It’s unclear whether his comment is referring to photos of the AI-generated “Swifties” supporting him or the fake endorsement from the pop superstar.

Two of the photos in the post are legit and show Trump supporter Jenna Piwowarczyk wearing a “Swifties for Trump” shirt at a Wisconsin campaign rally.

Former President Donald Trump shares a number of AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift fans wearing "Swifties for Trump" tees, including one that is labeled "satire." Truth Social

The pop superstar — who was at the center of right-wing conspiracy theory involving her, her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce and President Joe Biden earlier this year — has yet to endorse a candidate in the 2024 race.

Swift, who once declared that Trump’s 2016 victory “completely blindsided” her, has publicly gone after the former president in past election cycles.

She took to social media to criticize his handling of the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, writing, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”

The pop superstar would later take aim at what she referred to as the former president’s “calculated dismantling” of the US Postal Service that August.

“He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” Swift wrote at the time.