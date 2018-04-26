Donald Trump Phoned Into Fox News This Morning And Even Fox News Looked Embarrassed

During the monologue, Trump referred to “leakin’ lyin’ Comey”, revealed his secret for “looking good” and suggested he should receive positive media coverage in exchange for money.

The President appeared to be riled up after former FBI Director, James Comey, spoke at a town hall event for CNN to promote his new book, which gives an insider account of his firing last year.

Donald Trump phoned into Fox News on Thursday morning to lambast the “dishonest media” in an extraordinary tirade that had even the hosts looking uncomfortable.

Here's Trump ranting about the fake news media while the Fox & Friends desperately try to get him to talk about something else. pic.twitter.com/yvWdfpeRc9

“People have to understand how dishonest the media is. And in all fairness to Fox, you guys don’t always treat me great, but you treat me fairly,” President Trump began.

“It’s not like Fox is perfect for me, they’re not, they’re tough. But at least it’s fair.

“When you look at some of the others like CNN, they’ll have a council of seven people and of the seven people every one of them is against me.

“Where do they even find these people?”

One of the hosts tried to interject to no avail, saying: “Excuse me Mr President but I would recommend you watch less of them.”

“I don’t watch them at all!” the President shouted back, just seconds after giving a detailed description of their recent coverage.

Barely pausing for breath, Trump then suggested he should get positive media coverage because of the money his show The Apprentice used to make.

He said: “I’ll tell you what, I watched leakin’ lyin’ Comey last night and I hated to do it. Y’know, one of the reasons, people say ‘you’re still looking good Mr President, how do you do it?’

Then it got a bit... weird.