Donald Trump Gets The Endorsement No One Wants As Liz Truss Backs Him To Be President

Liz Truss has branded Joe Biden a 'weak president' as she visits the US for the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump. https://t.co/2mXK6risjv pic.twitter.com/cmrgubjYtU — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 15, 2024

Liz Truss has given Donald Trump the endorsement no one wants as she backed him to be the next UK president.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, who humiliatingly lost her seat in the general election, has flown to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to give him her backing.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky News, Truss said the failed assassination attempt on Trump at the weekend has “shown how strong President Trump is and I think that’s what American needs now”.

She added: “We’re here at the convention this week, President Trump is going to be speaking today and I think it’s reminiscent of what Mrs Thatcher did at the Brighton conference after the IRA tried to remove her.”

Asked if President Joe Biden was partly to blame for what happened after he previously called for Trump to be “put in the bullseye”, Truss said: “I do not support Joe Biden. I think he’s been a weak president of the United States. I want Donald Trump to win.

“Clearly it’s the responsibility of the putative assassin himself and the security services for what’s happened.”

Advertisement

Liz Truss has branded Joe Biden a 'weak president' as she visits the US for the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump. https://t.co/2mXK6risjv pic.twitter.com/cmrgubjYtU — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 15, 2024

Truss also described Trump as “the leadership the West needs” in a post on X which showed her standing outside the Republican National Convention.

Great to be at @RNC in Milwaukee seeing President Trump get nominated.



The leadership the West needs. pic.twitter.com/voOEd2iEsT — Liz Truss (@trussliz) July 15, 2024

Truss was branded “delusional” by former Tory minister Conor Burns at the weekend after she said the party lost the election because Rishi Sunak “trashed my record”.

He said: “I don’t think she’s actually well and I think those who are close to her are letting her down by not telling her the truth. She is preposterous. She is toxic. She needs to be quiet.”