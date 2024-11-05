Donald Trump Has Made A Bizarre Claim About Nigel Farage's Election Performance

🚨 NEW: Donald Trump says Nigel Farage, who is in attendance at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania tonight, was the 'big winner' in the UK general election pic.twitter.com/zetYUKtS6N — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 4, 2024

Donald Trump made a bizarre claim about Nigel Farage as he drew his presidential campaign to a close.

The Republican candidate told a campaign rally that the Reform UK leader was “the big winner” at the general election in July.

That is despite Keir Starmer becoming prime minister on the back of a landslide Labour victory and Farage’s party winning just five seats.

Farage, the MP for Clacton who has accused Labour of interfering in the US election, was in the audience alongside thousands of Trump supporters at the rally in Pennsylvania.

Referring to Farage, Trump said: “We have a man from Europe, I don’t know if he’s here, I saw him backstage.

“What he is doing is sort of what we did a few years ago. He’s doing a great job, he’s always been my friend for some reason. He liked me, I liked him, and he’s shaking it up pretty good over there.

“He was the big winner of the last election in the UK, and he’s a very spectacular man and very highly respected - Nigel Farage.”

The Reform UK leader stood up at that point and began waving a Trump baseball cap.

As Farage beamed at the stage, Trump added: “He’s a little bit of a rebel, but that’s good. Don’t change, Nigel.”

Voters across America are going to the polls to decide whether Trump of Kamala Harris is the country’s next president.