Home Alone 2 Director Tells Of How Donald Trump 'Bullied' His Way Into The Film

Home Alone 2 director Chris Columbus has spoken out about how Donald Trump “bullied” his way into making an appearance in the festive film. As Home Alone fans will know, the 1992 sequel features a brief cameo from the man who would eventually go on to become the US president, and in a new interview, its director has explained how this came to be. Speaking to Insider, Chris explained that a condition for filming a scene in the Plaza Hotel would be that its then-owner, Trump, also appear in it.

20th Century Fox Macaulay Culkin and Donald Trump in Home Alone 2

“We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,’” Chris said. “So we agreed to put him in the movie.” The filmmaker went on to say he was surprised at how positive the initial audience reaction to Trump’s cameo was, which is how it ended up staying in the film. “People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen,” Chris recalled. “So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience’.” “But he did bully his way into the movie,” Chris added.

CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Donald Trump addressing America on election night