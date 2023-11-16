Donald Trump Insults Kim Kardashian In A Way That May Actually Hurt

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump called Kim Kardashian “the world’s most overrated celebrity” on Wednesday while refuting a new book’s claim about them.

In a rebuttal posted on his money-bleeding Truth Social, Trump took issue with Tired of Winning by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.

“In the ‘book,’ he has the World’s most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she ‘would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House’ if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners,” Trump wrote. “This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players.”

To add insult to injury, Trump praised her ex-husband Kanye West, now officially Ye, in another dig at Kardashian.

“I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now,” added the four-times-indicted Trump, who leads the Republican field for 2024.

Kardashian visited Trump at the White House in 2018 for a meeting about prison reform and commuting the life sentence of a nonviolent drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson.

Trump tweeted about his “great meeting” with the reality star and SKIMS mogul, and days later, he granted clemency to Johnson.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Then Kardashian asked Trump for more commutations, according to Karl’s book.

“A source familiar with the conversations tells me Trump listened to her requests and demanded a straight-up quid pro quo,” the author wrote, per The Hill.

“Trump would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House.”

Trump can brag all he wants about getting football players to the White House, but the Philadelphia Eagles were not among them. He disinvited the 2018 Super Bowl champions for the traditional visit after getting wind that many players wouldn’t attend anyway.

