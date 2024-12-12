Donald Trump Is Time’s 2024 ‘Person Of The Year’

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, Dec. 7, 2024. via Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for a second time on Thursday as he gears up to return to the White House.

Politico broke the news on Wednesday that Trump will be this year’s recipient, following pop star Taylor Swift last year. The outlet also said that Trump will ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate the moment.

The president-elect was chosen from a shortlist that included Vice President Kamala Harris, tech mogul Elon Musk, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump was also named “Person of the Year” in 2016 following his upset election. The honour goes to a person who the magazine’s editors determine was the year’s most influential newsmaker. Fourteen US presidents, including Trump, have been named Time’s “Person of the Year.” Past recipients from the ranks of world leaders include Adolph Hitler, Josef Stalin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Winston Churchill.

Trump has had a love-hate relationship with the magazine from his time as a real estate developer and reality TV star. He panned the magazine as a lapsed tastemaker in 2013: “The Time Magazine list of the 100 Most Influential People is a joke and stunt of a magazine that will, like Newsweek, soon be dead. Bad list!”

