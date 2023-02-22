Donald Trump Jr. Gets Scathing Reminder Of His Father's 'Mental Competency'

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday echoed a call from his father that presidential candidates “take a full & complete Mental Competency Test” in order to run for office.

“He did this himself when he was president,” the eldest son of the ex-president wrote in sharing the message from Donald Trump’s Truth Social page.

But critics quickly pointed out that the ex-president didn’t take a “mental competency test,” or at least didn’t announce the results if he did.

Instead, he took something called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, which is used to check for signs of cognitive impairments that could be an indication of dementia.

“It is supposed to be easy for someone who has no cognitive impairment,” Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, who invented the test, told MarketWatch in 2020.

It asks the subject to do things like to identify an elephant, or remember and then repeat five words ― which, in Trump’s case, were “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

Trump boasted that his doctors were stunned by his ability to recall the words.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said in 2020. “Because I’m cognitively there.”

On Tuesday, Trump Jr. bragged about his father taking the test:

He’s 100% right. He did this himself when he was president and he would have no problem doing it again. I don’t think we can say the same about the current occupant of the White House! pic.twitter.com/Kl5oX3H37b — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 21, 2023

His critics fired back:

person. man. woman. camera. tv. haaaaaaaaa. — teri weinberg (@TeriWeinberg) February 21, 2023

The test was for dementia, you absolute chode. — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) February 21, 2023

Thats right. He had to remember a bunch of words, right? I think they were:



Your

Dad

Will

Never

Love

You — Blake Rodgers (@TheBlakeRodgers) February 21, 2023

Imagine bragging that his father was able to identify an elephant in a picture, and he would have no problem doing it again. 🤦🏾♂️ — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) February 21, 2023

Nearly half of Trump's own cabinet ended up coming to the conclusion that he wasn't mentally fit to serve as president. I have yet to hear that from anyone in Biden's cabinet, or any responsible Republican.



I don't think this is the winning hand that you think it is. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 21, 2023

He bragged about being able to identify a f’ng elephant & memorize five words in order, Twitchy.

In the meantime, he asked about injecting disinfectants, stared directly at an eclipse, said windmills cause cancer & that there were airports during the Revolutionary war.

So don’t. pic.twitter.com/79kFpHP4cR — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) February 21, 2023