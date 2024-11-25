Donald Trump Jr Talks 'Castration' Of MSNBC Host With Elon Musk And Joe Rogan

Donald Trump Jr. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr bantered on social media with billionaire Elon Musk and influential podcaster Joe Rogan over which MSNBC shows they’d host if Musk — as he mused on this weekend — ends up buying the network.

But the posts from President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son took a turn when he riffed on MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell and castration.

“Ok @elonmusk & @joerogan,” the Trump scion wrote. “Since this is getting interesting I’ll throw my hat in the ring as well. I’ll mimic Lawrence O’Donnell… minus the castration of course. That’s a bridge too far.”

The exchange began when Trump Jr tagged Musk ― tapped by the returning POTUS to run an unofficial public spending-slashing department ― on Musk’s platform, X formerly Twitter, on news that MSNBC’s parent company Comcast will spin its cable networks off into a new company.

“Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!” Trump Jr. wrote.

Musk, whose X platform is reportedly currently worth significantly less than the $44 billion he spent on it in 2022, replied, “How much does it cost?”

Amid back-and-forths, Rogan at one point chimed in: “If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies.”

To which Trump Jr. made his “castration” comment.

O’Donnell has not responded to Trump Jr.’s post.