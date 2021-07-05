Donald Trump Jr. Trolled Over Latest Meme About His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a meme on Sunday that showed his dad, former President Donald Trump, holding a rifle and riding an eagle over Mount Rushmore – and Twitter users were quick to criticise it.

“Rolling into Fourth of July BBQ like a boss,” Trump Jr. wrote alongside the image, which also shows the presidents of Mount Rushmore wearing massive “Make America Great Again” caps.

Last Fourth of July, Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore and mused that one day his face could be carved in stone alongside George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.