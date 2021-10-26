POLITICS
26/10/2021 12:22 BST

Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname

Newspapers slammed Donald Trump’s son for topping “sick" taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The New York Daily News slammed Donald Trump Jr. as the “SPAWN OF HATIN’” on its front page Tuesday.

The tabloid ripped into ex-President Donald Trump’s eldest son for peddling shirts mocking actor Alec Baldwin over the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Baldwin accidentally killed after discharging a prop-gun on the set of his new movie “Rust” last week.

“Don Jr. tops sick GOP Alec taunts with slimy T-shirt,” the newspaper’s subheading said of the garments emblazoned with the phrase, “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People.”

Other Trump-adoring Republicans including Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ohio Senate hopeful J.D. Vance have also used the tragedy to taunt Baldwin, who impersonated the former president on “Saturday Night Live.”

Related...

MORE: donald trump jr Alec Baldwin New York Daily News

Conversations