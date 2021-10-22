Alec Baldwin Speaks Out On Death Of Halyna Hutchins: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Alec Baldwin has spoken out following the death of Halyna Hutchins﻿ who was killed when he fired a prop gun on the set of his latest film, Rust.

The actor has said his “heart is broken” for the director of photography’s family, and said he is “fully cooperating with the police investigation” to establish how the accident happened.

In a series of tweets, Baldwin said: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”