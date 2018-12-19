3 Massive Donald Trump Stories You Might Have Missed With All The Brexit Shenanigans

With only 100 days left until Brexit, a PM in multiple permanent crises and an opposition that seems to be doing little actual opposing on the biggest issue around, it’s easy to think we in the UK have it pretty bad politically right now.

So in order to A) bring you up to speed with the latest developments and B) help you feel a little better about things as Christmas approaches, here’s a brief wrap of three things to happen to Donald Trump in the last 48 hours that make the Commons look almost sensible.

Almost.

1) The Trump Foundation

With the ongoing Special Counsel’s Russia probe dominating the news cycle in the US it’s easy to forget that practically every single organisation Donald Trump has headed over the last ten years is currently under investigation.

The president’s personal charity, the Trump Foundation, is currently the subject of a lawsuit and on Tuesday announced it would be shut down amid the ongoing ethics investigation into its finances.

The allegations in the lawsuit are pretty damning. Trump is accused of illegally using the charity’s money to settle disputes involving his business empire as well as boosting his political fortunes during his run for the White House.

This included giving out big grants of other people money to veterans’ organisations during the run-up to the Iowa caucuses, the first presidential nominating contest of 2016.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement: “Our petition detailed a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation — including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and wilful self-dealing, and much more.

“This amounted to the Trump Foundation functioning as little more than a check book to serve Mr Trump’s business and political interests.”

Trump’s Response

Nothing – the president has not commented publicly and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders directly refused to answer questions about the charity at Tuesday’s press briefing.

Previously, Trump has claimed “100%” of the foundation’s money goes to “wonderful charities”.