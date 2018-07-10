Leah Millis / Reuters US President Donald Trump shakes the hand of his Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh for the US Supreme Court on Monday, in what is thought to be a move aimed at entrenching its conservative control for years to come.

If confirmed, the appointment of the 53-year-old federal judge could likely affect decisions on abortion, gerrymandering, affirmative action, gay rights and capital punishment.

Kavanaugh’s position on strong executive power and his role in partisan political battles, including independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s investigations into President Bill Clinton and the high court’s decision on the 2000 presidential election recount, are set to dominate what’s expected to be a contentious confirmation hearing.

While some Democrats promised a stern effort to block Kavanaugh - who has served 12 years on the most influential US appeals court - Trump’s fellow Republicans control the Senate by a narrow margin and can ensure his appointment if they avoid defections from their ranks.

“In selecting Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, President Trump has put reproductive rights and freedoms and healthcare protections for millions of Americans on the judicial chopping block,” Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said.