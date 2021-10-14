Trump May Get Away With Obstruction Of Congress. Again.

Bill Clark via Getty Images Supporters of Donald Trump stand on a U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON – Nearly two years after getting away with obstruction of Congress while he was president, Donald Trump may get away with it again, this time as a former president trying to block an investigation into the insurrection he incited. While Trump – who tried to overthrow American democracy after losing reelection – has the right to ask successor Joe Biden to block the release of official documents from his administration, he has gone far beyond that by instructing his former aides not to comply with subpoenas from a House committee demanding both their personal documents and their testimony. Nevertheless, legal experts said that proving the crime of obstruction of Congress could be difficult, as there is no clear legal precedent and Trump could claim he was asserting “executive privilege” in good faith. “That is an unresolved issue in the law,” said J. Michael Luttig, a former federal appellate court judge. Even Norm Eisen, who worked for the House committee that pursued Trump’s first impeachment and strongly supports dealing with Trump’s behaviour more aggressively, said the ambiguity in the law is “barely colourable enough that he is unlikely to be prosecuted for obstruction.” US law makes it a felony punishable by as much as five years in prison to obstruct or impede an official proceeding, including a probe by either chamber of Congress. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich denied that Trump was engaging in obstruction, pointing to the phrase “to the fullest extent permitted by law” in a letter from Trump’s lawyer to one-time chief strategist Steve Bannon as proof Trump was asking Bannon to do no more than legally permitted. Bannon, in the weeks prior to attack on the US Capitol in January 2021, hosted a radio show that pushed Trump to use that day’s certification ceremony to overturn the election. The committee has issued subpoenas to Bannon, Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Pentagon chief of staff Kash Patel, and social media aide Dan Scavino. Meadows and Patel are “engaging” with the committee, according to the panel. Scavino did not respond to queries from HuffPost, while Bannon’s lawyer says he is refusing to comply at Trump’s request.

How does a president have a constitutional privilege to withhold documents that may show his involvement in a violent insurrection and attempted political coup? Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

The Biden White House last week rejected Trump’s request to assert privilege over 47 documents that the January 6 committee requested from the National Archives. “There’s a process in place to evaluate these issues and we will continue to do so on a case-by-case basis,” a senior White House official said on condition of anonymity. “However, the president has been clear that he believes it to be of the utmost importance for both Congress and the American people have as complete an understanding as possible of these events.” The January 6 committee has not put out any official statement regarding Trump’s efforts to prevent his former aides from testifying. Committee member Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and a constitutional law professor, said Trump’s efforts were outlandish, given the subject matter. “How does a president have a constitutional privilege to withhold documents that may show his involvement in a violent insurrection and attempted political coup against the government?” Raskin said. “The Supreme Court in executive privilege cases weighs the public’s overwhelming right to know in a democracy against potential national security concerns. Here the public’s right to know and national security both demand disclosure and compliance with Congress. There is no argument for concealment.” But even if courts rule against Trump’s efforts to stop his aides from testifying and handing over documents, going after Trump for obstruction could prove difficult, said Jonathan Shaub, a law professor at the University of Kentucky. “There is no legal authority establishing Trump’s right to direct his former advisers not to comply with the committee’s subpoenas. But neither is there legal authority definitely establishing that he lacks such a right,” he said. “As a result of that ambiguity, and the broad disagreement about executive privilege more generally, prosecuting Trump for obstruction would be almost impossible.” Trump similarly got away with unprecedented behaviour as president – such as encouraging both domestic and foreign interests with business before his administration to spend thousands of dollars at his hotel just blocks from the White House – because no specific law prohibits a president from engaging in such obvious corruption. Previous presidents had abided by unwritten norms to avoid conflicts of interests and appearances that they were profiting from their presidencies. In 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller detailed 10 separate actions Trump took to impede Mueller’s investigation into the assistance Trump’s campaign received from Russia, but the House took no action. Trump was impeached by the House in late 2019 for attempting to coerce the president of Ukraine into smearing then-Democratic presidential candidate Biden, using $391 million of U.S. military aid as leverage, but also for obstructing Congress by instructing all administration employees not to comply with the impeachment investigation. “He has publicly and repeatedly rejected the authority of Congress to conduct oversight of his actions and has directly challenged the authority of the House to conduct an impeachment inquiry into his actions regarding Ukraine,” the House impeachment managers wrote. “No other president has flouted the Constitution and power of Congress to conduct oversight to this extent.” The Republican-led Senate, though, declined to remove Trump from office for either count. Some GOP senators said they believed the public shame would teach Trump a lesson.

Bill Clark via Getty Images Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse at the White House on Jan. 6 soon before many in that crowd stormed Congress to interrupt the Electoral College vote certification.