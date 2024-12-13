LOADING ERROR LOADING

President-elect Donald Trump has kinda-sorta addressed the plans of his wife, Melania, ahead of his return to the White House in January.

In an interview with Time published on Thursday, Trump was asked if Melania intends to join him in Washington for his upcoming second term.

“Oh yes,” Trump said, before praising his wife’s role in his 2024 campaign despite her sparse appearances on the trail.

“She was, she was very, she actually became very active towards the end, as you saw with interviews,” he said. “And she does ― she does them well. People really watch.”

However, Trump didn’t explicitly say whether Melania will live with him in Washington.

“She’ll be active, when she needs to be, when she needs to be,” he told Time.

Last month, CNN reported that the incoming first lady is unlikely to join her husband at the White House full-time. Sources told the network she would divide most of her time between Palm Beach, Florida, where Mar-a-Lago is located, and New York City, where her son Barron is attending college.

Melania Trump spent most of the past year out of the spotlight. She made some media appearances to promote her book, “Melania,” which was published in October. While she was absent from most major events during the campaign, she accompanied Trump at his appearance at the Republican National Convention, his controversial Madison Square Garden rally and his victory speech on election night.

She was also by her husband’s side when he rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Time magazine named Trump its 2024 Person of the Year on Thursday, to much controversy. It’s the second time Trump has been given the designation.