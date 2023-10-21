Donald Trump Promises 100% Evidence Of 2020 Fraud — With A Racist Dogwhistle

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump just became his own hypeman in the trials he faces for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The ex-president promised yet again on Friday to produce irrefutable evidence in court that he got robbed of a victory after lying about his election loss for three years.

“Massive information and 100% evidence will be made available during the Corrupt Trials started by our Political Opponent,” he wrote on Truth Social. “We will never let 2020 happen again. Look at the result, OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAGA!!!”

Trump even threw in what many people identified as thinly veiled racism.

“Does anyone notice that the Election Rigging Biden Administration never goes after the Riggers, but only after those that want to catch and expose the Rigging dogs,” he said.

Following a similar statement about “riggers” in August, critics, including his former communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, accused the ex-president of using a racist dogwhistle to appeal to bigots. “Riggers,” of course, is just a letter away from a heinous slur.

We’ve been here before with Trump and his promises to verify his baseless claims of a stolen election. He recently announced a press conference to present a “CONCLUSIVE” report that would lead to “a complete EXONERATION.” But he canceled it.

Trump can’t really cancel a trial, so maybe we’ll see that purported evidence after all. Promises, promises.