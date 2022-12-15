Donald Trump Releases Bizarre Video Promoting His Collection Of NFTs

Donald Trump has been ridiculed after announcing a line of digital trading cards a day after suggesting he would be making a “major announcement”.
On a website called CollectTrumpCards.com, the former US president is punting a series of artworks bearing his likenesses depicting a superhero, an astronaut and a cowboy among others.
The cards are on sale for $99 each. “They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!,” Trump wrote on his Twitter alternative, Truth Social.
A bizarre video accompanying the launch is just as striking.
It opens: “This is Donald Trump. Hopefully your favourite president of all time. Better than Lincoln, better than Washington, with an important announcement to make. I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection.”
Each card apparently enters the buyer into a draw where they could win dinner with the 45th president, or a golf trip or a Zoom call with him.
“Buy one and you will join a very exclusive community,” Trump said, as he promotes the “really incredible artwork”.
The big reveal came a day after Trump teased a “major announcement”.
Last month, Trump launched his campaign to be US president again in 2024.
His third run for the White House comes despite the disappointing midterm election results that saw the majority of the candidates he endorsed defeated, and raised questions over his grip on the Republican Party.