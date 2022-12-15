Donald Trump Releases Bizarre Video Promoting His Collection Of NFTs

Trump announces a third run for president last month. via Associated Press

Donald Trump has been ridiculed after announcing a line of digital trading cards a day after suggesting he would be making a “major announcement”.

On a website called CollectTrumpCards.com, the former US president is punting a series of artworks bearing his likenesses depicting a superhero, an astronaut and a cowboy among others.

The cards are on sale for $99 each. “They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!,” Trump wrote on his Twitter alternative, Truth Social.

Trump made his big announcement on Truth…



A “Trump Digital Trading Card” collection: pic.twitter.com/dD6Fer1vga — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) December 15, 2022

Oh my goodness Trump’s “major announcement” is even more pathetic than I anticipated pic.twitter.com/5IzjklP7Fo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2022

Trump just dropped an NFT collection pic.twitter.com/1Eh9XjpSiu — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 15, 2022

A bizarre video accompanying the launch is just as striking.

It opens: “This is Donald Trump. Hopefully your favourite president of all time. Better than Lincoln, better than Washington, with an important announcement to make. I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection.”

Each card apparently enters the buyer into a draw where they could win dinner with the 45th president, or a golf trip or a Zoom call with him.

“Buy one and you will join a very exclusive community,” Trump said, as he promotes the “really incredible artwork”.

Jesus Christ there’s a commercial for it. 🤦♂️



pic.twitter.com/aNOSlq7mX2 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 15, 2022

omg this is the promo video from trump's nft card project, im dying. this clown. maybe now people will believe that im not making this up!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4Cx9u3Xe6E — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 15, 2022

The big reveal came a day after Trump teased a “major announcement”.

Last month, Trump launched his campaign to be US president again in 2024.