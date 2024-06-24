Donald Trump Says He Has Selected A Running Mate But Hasn’t Told Them Yet

LOADING ERROR LOADING

With less than six months until the 2024 election and days away from the first presidential debate, former President Donald Trump has finally chosen his vice president — though he has not revealed the name yet.

Ahead of his campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, Trump told NBC News that he has settled on a running mate for the upcoming election but hasn’t told them yet.

When asked if he had decided on who would be his vice president pick, Trump said, “In my mind, yeah,” and added that “nobody knows” who he has selected, but the person will “most likely” be at his first 2024 general election presidential debate against President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Trump’s campaign is still deciding whether to announce his vice president before or after his sentencing for his conviction last month on 34 felony counts related to his hush money case, NBC News reported. His sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just a few days before the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to become the Republican Party’s selection for president.

The former president has previously said that he would announce his running mate at or around the time of the convention in July, The New York Times reported.

Earlier this month, Trump’s campaign reportedly sent out VP vetting materials to a handful of Republicans who appear to be contenders for the role.

