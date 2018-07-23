US President Donald Trump launched a furious rebuke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, telling him not to threaten the United States or face the consequences

The late night post on Twitter came hours after Rouhani told Trump that hostile policies toward Tehran could lead to “the mother of all wars.”

In the tweet, written all in block capitals and directed at Rouhani, Trump said that the Iranian president will “suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before” if he threatened the US again.

He aded that the US is “no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death”.

He added: “Be cautious!”