US President Donald Trump launched a furious rebuke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, telling him not to threaten the United States or face the consequences
The late night post on Twitter came hours after Rouhani told Trump that hostile policies toward Tehran could lead to “the mother of all wars.”
In the tweet, written all in block capitals and directed at Rouhani, Trump said that the Iranian president will “suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before” if he threatened the US again.
He aded that the US is “no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death”.
He added: “Be cautious!”
It comes after Rouhani warned the US against “playing with the lion’s tail” and threatening Iran.
Tensions have been rising between Iran and the US following Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from a 2015 international deal over Iran’s nuclear programme.
In a speech late on Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced Iran’s leaders as a “mafia” and promised unspecified backing for Iranians unhappy with their government.
Addressing a gathering of Iranian diplomats earlier on Sunday, Rouhani said: “Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret,” according to a report by the state new agency IRNA.
“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” Rouhani said, leaving open the possibility of peace between the two countries, at odds since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.