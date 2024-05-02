Donald Trump Says London Is 'Unrecognisable' Because 'Europe Opened Its Doors To Jihad'

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - MAY 01: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on May 01, 2024 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. A recent poll has Trump and President Joe Biden tied in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Scott Olson via Getty Images

Donald Trump has risked re-igniting his feud with Sadiq Khan after claiming immigration has left London “unrecognisable” after “Europe opened its doors to Jihad”.

The former president’s incendiary comments risk reigniting his long-running feud with Sadiq Khan.

Speaking during a campaign rally as he tries to get re-elected to the White House, Trump told supporters: “We’ve seen what happened when Europe opened its doors to jihad. Look at Paris, look at London, they’re no longer recognisable.

“I’m gonna get myself into a lot of trouble with the folks in Paris and the folks in London, but you know what, that’s the fact. They are no longer recognisable and we can’t let that happen to our country.

“We have incredible culture, tradition. Nothing wrong with their culture, their tradition - we can’t let that happen here and I’ll never let it happen to the United States of America.”

Trump’s comments echo those he made ahead of a visit to the UK in 2018, in which he personally attacked London mayor Khan.

The then president said: “I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I look at cities in Europe, and I can be specific if you’d like. You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job.”

In response, Khan told HuffPost UK: “I’m happy to meet President Trump and to explain to him, in a respectful, courteous manner where I think he’s wrong on a number of issues, to hear him out, see what his explanation is for holding me responsible for the attacks we saw in London last year.”

Trump’s latest outburst comes as voters in the capital go to the polls to decide whether to give Khan another four-year term in City Hall.