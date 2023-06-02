Donald Trump Seems Almost Sympathetic To Joe Biden's Fall

Donald Trump on Thursday did something unusual for him: He acted civil toward Joe Biden.

For a few moments, anyway.

The former president and 2024 contender was speaking to the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, when someone brought up his successor’s onstage fall earlier in the day at the US Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony in Colorado.

Although some might’ve assumed that Trump would make fun of Biden for the incident, he surprised many by actually expressing something akin sympathy.

“Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt,” Trump said, before adding: “The whole thing is crazy. ... You’ve got to be careful about that, because you don’t want that — even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp.”

The latter remark was a reference to the time in June 2020 when Trump awkwardly made his way down a ramp at West Point, which raised questions among critics about his health.

Of course, he digressed and griped Thursday about how his own address to graduates at the New York-based military academy “was the best speech I think I’ve ever made,” but “I tiptoed down and ... [the media] never covered my speech.”

Trump then made another reference to Biden’s tumble at the Colorado academy — but this time, he wasn’t quite as sympathetic.

“That’s a bad place to fall,” Trump said. “That’s not inspiring.”

Watch Trump make the remarks below: