Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was mocked on X (formerly Twitter) over her latest attempt to spin the narrative on the former president’s hush money trial conviction.
“For every time the Biden campaign uses the shameful word ‘convicted felon,’ they are not talking about inflation” or other issues like the southern border crisis, Leavitt railed on Fox Business on Monday.
President Joe Biden’s campaign pounced on Leavitt’s inadvertent admission that being convicted — as her boss, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was by a jury last week — is “shameful.”
As did many others on the platform:
