Theresa May Will Still Welcome Trump To UK Despite Steel Tariff Row

Donald Trump will still be welcomed to the UK next month, despite Theresa May telling him tariffs on UK steel are “unjustified”.

Trump has hit EU-produced steel and aluminum with tariffs as part of his ‘America First’ plan to protect his country’s manufacturing industry.

In a 30-minute phone call with the President this afternoon, May said the move – which also affects imports from Canada and Mexico – is “deeply disappointing”.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “The Prime Minister said the US, UK and EU are close national security allies and we recognise the importance of the values of open and fair trade across the world.

“The Prime Minister also underlined the need to safeguard jobs that would potentially be affected by the decision. They agreed to discuss this and wider issues of free and fair global trade further at the G7 summit later in the week.

No10 confirmed the Government was “seeking an EU-wide exemption” not a UK specific exclusion from the policy.

The spokesman added: “They are looking forward to holding further talks at the G7 and holding further discussions in the UK in July.”