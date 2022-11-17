'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him

Former US president Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign this week, nearly two years before the actual election. And as a new video from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch shows, even the media voices that are usually friendly to him seem to have had enough already.

The #TrumpIsDone video received some 300,000 views in its first five hours online:

Trump’s announcement speech ran for more than an hour and was described as “low energy” and “boring,” even by many on the right.