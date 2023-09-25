MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show” laid bare the delicate dance that Donald Trump is attempting to perform on abortion issues.
Trump, the 2024 Republican frontrunner, is “trying to paint himself as a moderate when it comes to abortion ahead of the 2024 election,” the show captioned a supercut it aired on Sunday.
Advertisement
“Too bad for him that we have the receipts to remind you of his extremist record,” it wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The 48-second montage contrasts Trump’s middle-of-the-road commentary with his repeated boasting about being responsible for ending federal abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Watch the video here: