Donald Trump's 'Extremist' Gaslighting Exposed In Damning Montage

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan rolled the tape on the former president's contrasting comments on abortion rights.
Lee Moran
MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show” laid bare the delicate dance that Donald Trump is attempting to perform on abortion issues.

Trump, the 2024 Republican frontrunner, is “trying to paint himself as a moderate when it comes to abortion ahead of the 2024 election,” the show captioned a supercut it aired on Sunday.

“Too bad for him that we have the receipts to remind you of his extremist record,” it wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 48-second montage contrasts Trump’s middle-of-the-road commentary with his repeated boasting about being responsible for ending federal abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Watch the video here:

