Donald Trump’s efforts to fundraise off his infamous mug shot continue, but now with a holiday twist.
The former president is selling Christmas wrapping paper and a Christmas stocking featuring the booking photo that was taken of him following his August arrest on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Three sheets of the 21x39 inch festive wrapping paper are available for $35 via the conservative WinRed fundraising platform. A Santa Claus hat sits on top of Trump’s head alongside the phrase, “Never Surrender.”
The Christmas stocking, meanwhile, features a hat-less Trump and costs $25.
Trump has already been hawking the image on $28 posters, $25 coffee mugs, $34 t-shirts and $15 beverage coolers.
The Trump campaign claims to have raised millions of dollars off the image.
On X-formerly-Twitter, critics noted the irony of the caption: