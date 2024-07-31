Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. via Associated Press

Fred Trump III, the son of Donald Trump’s late brother, Fred Trump Jr., threw his support behind his uncle’s opponent during a Tuesday appearance on “The View.”

“I believe in policy over politics. And without question, Kamala Harris’ policies are what I get behind, so I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” he said.

Advertisement

Trump’s nephew added: “If I’m asked, I will campaign for her without hesitation.”

The Harris campaign appeared to be aware of the offer, sharing a clip of the endorsement on its social media pages.

Fred Trump’s memoir, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, was released on Tuesday. It’s the second time a member of the Trump clan has penned a tell-all with damaging details about the former president. Mary Trump, Fred’s sister, released Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man in 2020.

Excerpts of Fred Trump’s book that were published last week contained damning anecdotes about the former president, including a claim that he repeatedly used the N-word while complaining about damage to his Cadillac in the 1970s.

In another portion, he alleged that Donald Trump holds alarmingly cold views on disabled people.

Fred Trump, whose son, William, has needed costly medical treatment throughout his life, explains in the book that when Trump was elected president in 2016, he saw an opportunity to lobby the new administration on behalf of all disabled people in the US. Fred Trump described meeting with White House officials before being pulled into the Oval Office to speak with his uncle.

Advertisement

Trump listened, his nephew said in the book, before giving a shocking response: “Those people … . The shape they’re in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die.”

Later, Fred Trump was faced with the fact that his son’s treatments were rapidly depleting a medical fund the family had set up for him years before. Eric Trump, Donald’s middle son, was the fund’s administrator, but he told Fred to speak to Donald about the issue. According to Fred, his aunts did not want to keep making contributions.

Once Donald Trump, still president, was caught up on the problem, Fred Trump said he made another odious remark.

“I don’t know,” Trump allegedly said, sighing. “He doesn’t recognise you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida.”

Fred Trump replied that his son did, in fact, recognise him, he wrote, adding that he was hurt by the comment.

Advertisement

In another interview to promote the book, Fred Trump told ABC News that his uncle is “atomic crazy.” He declined to call the former president a racist, saying instead that he “at times espouses things that people who I believe are racist espouse.”

Trump’s campaign has responded to the claim that he used the N-word.

“This is completely fabricated and total fake news of the highest order,” a campaign spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. “It is appalling a lie so blatantly disgusting can be printed in media. Anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language, and false stories like this have been thoroughly debunked.”