Former President Donald Trump puzzled people with his latest dog-whistle attack on immigrants during a speech on the U.S. border in Eagles Pass, Texas, on Thursday.

The Republican 2024 front-runner repeated his usual fear-mongering rhetoric when he claimed — without offering any evidence to back up his assertion — that, “They’re coming from jails, and they’re coming from prisons, and they’re coming from mental institutions, and they’re coming from insane asylums, and they’re terrorists. They’re being let into our country, and it’s horrible.”

Trump then focused on what he considered a highly important issue: the languages talked by those who go to the U.S.

Trump, confused: We have people who don’t speak languages. We have nobody that even speaks those languages. Nobody speaks them pic.twitter.com/5OfQU9xIAb — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 29, 2024

“Nobody can explain to me how allowing millions of people from places unknown, from countries unknown, who don’t speak languages,” he confusingly railed. “We have languages coming into our country, we have nobody that even speaks those languages. They’re truly foreign languages. Nobody speaks them and they’re pouring into our country, and they’re bringing with them tremendous problems, including medical problems, as you know.”

CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale told anchor Kaitlan Collins that Trump has made a similar claim before “about people arriving speaking languages that no one‘s ever heard.”

“He said in a previous, recent speech, ‘We didn‘t even have one translator who could understand this language,’” recalled Dale. “I‘ve looked into this, seems to be just conjured out of thin air. It‘s nonsense.”

“Conjured out of thin air.” CNN cuts out of Trump’s speech after he tells “several lies”. They have their fact-checker, Daniel Dale, standing by, who immediately goes to work. CNN has finally wised up. Every single network must do this when Trump is speaking. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/9GAOnygmMe — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 29, 2024

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) scratched their heads over Trump’s “don’t speak languages” logic.

If no one speaks these languages, how does he know about them? — Thomas Paine's Ghost (@Rdsaucier) February 29, 2024

Wait what? Languages that no one speaks? Are they speaking in tongues? Maybe he got confused between the border and his meeting with the Christian Nationalists right beforehand.



That must be it! — Tommy Lavin (@TommyLavinTST) February 29, 2024

*truly* foreign languages...what an idiot — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) February 29, 2024

😂😂😂😂 but all I hear about is Biden's age. — Jason Mcdaniel (@mcdaniel0207) February 29, 2024