The general didn’t have tears in his eyes. But he did offer Donald Trump a fawning appraisal of his response to the backlash that followed his disgusting “Access Hollywood” comments.

Well, that’s according to Trump’s telling of the tale at a New York Young Republican Club gala on Saturday.

Trump, who told tens of thousands of lies during his time in office, regaled the audience with the supposed story of a conveniently unnamed general who (per Trump) couldn’t get enough of Trump’s response to the backlash to his “grab ’em by the pussy” comments he made in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape that was unearthed before the 2016 election.

Trump at the gala recalled being urged to drop out of the race over the scandal but said he pulled it back at a presidential debate with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“I went onto that [debate] stage just a few days later, and a general, who’s a fantastic general, actually said to me, ‘Sir, I’ve been on the battlefield, men have gone down on my left and on my right, I stood on hills where soldiers were killed, but I believe the bravest thing I’ve ever seen was the night you went onto that stage with Hillary Clinton after what happened, and then that woman asked you the first question about it, and [you] said ‘locker room talk.’”

“It’s locker room talk. What the hell? What are you talking about? It’s locker room talk,” Trump remembered saying.

Trump claims a General who had seen soldiers die on the battlefield told him the bravest thing he ever saw was Trump’s “locker room talk” answer during the debate pic.twitter.com/j6cqtCjq3T — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2023

Trump’s claim inspired quite the number of mocking posts on X, formerly Twitter.

