Forget the little black dress, classic white shirt or ultimate pair of skinny jeans. When it comes to wardrobe essentials, I’ve long argued to anyone who’ll listen that the most indispensable item you’ll ever buy is a grey hoodie.

Understated and practical but sexy if you want it to be, the hoodie is versatile enough to wear with just about anything. Or all on its own. Don’t be telling me you can sleep in a LBD, now (unless you’re Jane Fonda).

Even bought cheap, a decent hoodie is nigh-on indestructible and one of the few items of clothing you can chuck in a white, mixed or coloured wash at any temperature with no real risk of damage. It’s already grey, dummy.

So imagine my total delight at this latest piece from the H&M x Moschino collection: a grey hoodie skirt! The search for my Christmas present is off.

“A skirt with a what now,” exclaimed Nicole Morley on Twitter.