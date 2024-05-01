Don’t Want To Pause Your Game? These Exercises Can Be Done While Gaming

I love video games. I love to settle down for the evening with some snacks, a big blanket and a good, immersive game that I’ll easily lose myself in for hours.

It’s a great way to wind down and while they were once associated with being bad for our mental wellbeing, they’ve advanced so much now that studies have found that certain games can be even lower your risk of dementia

All that being said, I have to admit that I can get lost in a game for a little too long and often come away from a gaming session feeling achy and like certain muscles are feeling a little weakened. It’s not ideal.

However, according to Marin Cristian-Ovidiu, founder of OnlineGames.io, there are some exercises that can be done during a gaming session that don’t take too much work but will make a big difference.

The best exercises to do while gaming

Chair squats

Cristian-Ovidiu advises that during loading screens or cutscenes, gamers should stand up from their chair and do some squats. He advised: “Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and lower your body as if sitting back into an imaginary chair. Aim for 10-15 repetitions.”

Calf raises

Waiting to respawn or moving between rounds? Time to stand up and lift your heels off the ground, balancing on the balls of your feet. Then, lower back down and repeat 10-15 times to strengthen calf muscles.

Use your desk for push-ups

Got a minute or two? Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of the desk, keep your body straight and lower yourself towards your desk. Push back up to the starting position and repeat 10-15 times.

Remember to look after your wrists

Prevent wrist fatigue and improve overall flexibility by taking short breaks to rotate them. Turn your wrists both clockwise and counterclockwise, ten times in each direction.

Prevent neck strain by doing neck stretches

Cristian-Ovidiu said: “Prevent neck strain by gently tilting your head to each side, holding for a few seconds, and then rolling your head in a circular motion. Repeat 5-10 times to relieve tension.”

Shrug your shoulders to keep them loose

If you’re experiencing or trying to prevent shoulder tension, lift your shoulders towards your ears, hold for a few seconds and then release. Do this ten times to loosen your shoulders up and alleviate stress.

Get those toes tapping

Cristian-Ovidiu said: “While seated, lift one foot off the ground, tap your toes rapidly on the floor for 15-30 seconds, then switch to the other foot.”

He added that this exercise helps increase blood flow to the legs, improves circulation, and prevents stiffness.

Why you should exercise while gaming

Cristian-Ovidiu explained that by seamlessly integrating these exercises into your gaming sessions, you not only prioritise your physical health but also experience enhanced focus and reduced sedentary behaviour.

He added: “Regular movement breaks can prevent stiffness, improve circulation, and boost energy levels, allowing you to play longer and more comfortably.”