One Foot In The Grave Star Doreen Mantle Dies, Aged 97

Actor Doreen Mantle has died at the age of 97, her agent has announced.
The TV veteran is best-known for playing Jean Warboys, a friend of Victor Meldew’s wife, in the iconic series One Foot In The Grave.
In a statement (via the BBC), her agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.
“She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother.”
Tributes soon began pouring in online as fans remembered their favourite Doreen moments:
In One Foot In The Grave, Doreen won over fans with her perfectly-timed deliveries of some of the classic comedy’s best one-liners.
Her character Jean joined the Meldrews on many of their days out and while she was a pal to Maragaret, Jean was frequently on the receiving end of Victor’s rants and raging.
Doreen was also a celebrated stage actror and appeared in productions such as My Fair Lady, The Seagull and Hamlet.
In 1979, she won a Best Supporting Actress Olivier Award for her role in the National Theatre’s production of Death Of A Salesman.
She secured her first credited television role in 1964 and continued working right up until 2019.
Her most recent roles include a 10-episode stint in Coronation Street in 2010, and guest parts in Lewis, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Jonathan Creek and Doc Martin.