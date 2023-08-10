One Foot In The Grave Star Doreen Mantle Dies, Aged 97

Doreen Mantle and Richard Wilson in One Foot in the Grave Radio Times via Getty Images

Actor Doreen Mantle has died at the age of 97, her agent has announced.

The TV veteran is best-known for playing Jean Warboys, a friend of Victor Meldew’s wife, in the iconic series One Foot In The Grave.

In a statement (via the BBC), her agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.

“She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother.”

Tributes soon began pouring in online as fans remembered their favourite Doreen moments:

sad to hear about Doreen Mantle passing, I was obsessed with Mrs Warboys as a kid pic.twitter.com/4oQtu4NM7f — Liam (@LiamLambrini) August 9, 2023

Doreen Mantle was so brilliant as Mrs Warboys in One Foot in the Grave. Another scene stealing character actress who never fully get the recognition they deserve but instinctively make their roles and the sitcoms comedy classics. pic.twitter.com/iUMqFgGV3G — Simon London (@slondonuk) August 9, 2023

Saddened to hear of the death of the lovely Doreen Mantle, Mrs Warboys in One Foot in the Grave...

In 1990 she played it straight to convert a cine film to VHS via Yellow Pages.

RIP Doreen pic.twitter.com/moGr4JGmmQ — UKADS (@ukads3) August 9, 2023

Very sad that Doreen Mantle - aka Mrs Warboys from One Foot in the Grave - has died aged 97.



One of the all-time great supporting cast performers in British sitcom history, constantly rubbing Victor Meldrew up the wrong way pic.twitter.com/MIG0BFy83t — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) August 9, 2023

A few of the great Mrs Woyboys moments. #DoreenMantle pic.twitter.com/9pHPixKBGH — A space helmet for a cow (@TomEvans80) August 9, 2023

In One Foot In The Grave, Doreen won over fans with her perfectly-timed deliveries of some of the classic comedy’s best one-liners.

Her character Jean joined the Meldrews on many of their days out and while she was a pal to Maragaret, Jean was frequently on the receiving end of Victor’s rants and raging.

Doreen was also a celebrated stage actror and appeared in productions such as My Fair Lady, The Seagull and Hamlet.

In 1979, she won a Best Supporting Actress Olivier Award for her role in the National Theatre’s production of Death Of A Salesman.

She secured her first credited television role in 1964 and continued working right up until 2019.

Her most recent roles include a 10-episode stint in Coronation Street in 2010, and guest parts in Lewis, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Jonathan Creek and Doc Martin.