Doug Emhoff Blames Donald Trump For This 1 Thing He Says Could Affect His Own Family

Doug Emhoff and Donald Trump. Getty Images

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is doubling down on calling men to become more involved in advocating for abortion rights.

In a new interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Emhoff blamed former President Donald Trump for the chaotic consequences of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022.

Advertisement

“It’s wrong. This is all because of Donald Trump. He ran on a platform of ‘women should be punished for seeking abortion.’ He said that. There is a video,” Emhoff argued.

“He ran on a platform of appointing Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade,” he continued. “They did just that, and he is for a national abortion ban. Make no mistake where he says, ‘I will be a protector of women.’ That is yet more lies and more gaslighting.”

Emhoff then lamented over how the attack on “a fundamental right that had been on the books for 50 years” could affect his family and other households across America.

“Think about this, my 83-year-old mother is somehow going to enjoy more rights than [my daughter] Ella. It’s wrong,” he said.

Advertisement

In June 2022, the US Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade, the historic piece of legislation that made access to an abortion a federal right in the United States.

Emhoff, who has been married to Vice President Kamala Harris since 2014, publicly urged for more men to advocate for abortion rights earlier this year.

“This is an issue of fairness to women. Women are dying,” Emhoff told NBC News in May. “It’s affecting men’s ability to plan their lives. And it’s also an issue of what’s next, what other freedoms are at risk. And these freedoms are affecting all Americans, not just women.”

Watch a clip from Emhoff’s interview with Psaki below.