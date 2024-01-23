Downing Street Admits Keir Starmer And Lindsay Hoyle Were Not Told Before Houthi Bombing

Keir Starmer and Lindsay Hoyle were not told about the RAF’s latest bombing raids in Yemen before they happened - despite a government minister insisting this morning that they had been.
The UK joined the US in a second wave of strikes on Houthi targets in the country late last night.
Both the Labour leader and Commons Speaker were told in advance about the first bombing raids - carried out in response to attacks on ships in the Red Sea - nearly two weeks ago.
On Sky News this morning, transport minister Huw Merriman said: “I can confirm that the leader of the Opposition and indeed the Speaker were again given that information in the same way that they were the first time.”
But sources close to both Starmer and Hoyle confirmed that they were not told in advance of the air strikes taking place.
Later on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme, Merriman admitted he was only repeating what he had been told by Downing Street.
He said: “I can only pass on what I’ve been told, which is that I was informed that the leader of the opposition had been informed in the same way that he was when the first strikes were being put together, so that’s the information that I can convey over to you.”
The prime minister’s official spokesman later admitted that Starmer and Hoyle were only told about the bombing raids at 10pm last night, when they were taking place.
He said: “Wider cabinet were informed at the time of the strikes, as well as the leader of the opposition and Speaker.”
Asked why the pair were not told in advance, the spokesman said: “Our preference will always be to inform the leader of the opposition and Speaker in advance where operational security and strike timelines allow.
“That wasn’t a possibility in this instance.”
Asked directly about whether Merriman had been wrong in his comments this morning, the spokesman said: “I think as he said later, they were informed around 10pm and that was because of operational security reasons.”
Rishi Sunak is making a statement to parliament about the military action and is likely to come under pressure to give MPs a vote before any future strikes.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Liberal Democrats are concerned about the Houthis’ attacks in the Red Sea and so we support the case for limited strikes, so long as they remain limited.
“However, it is absolutely vital that parliament has an opportunity to have its say, via a debate and a vote.
“The prime minister has so far failed to grant either. It is deeply disappointing that elected representatives are being bypassed on an issue as important as military action.”