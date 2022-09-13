Downing Street Refuses To Comment On Police Shooting During Period Of National Mourning

Protesters demonstrated in central London, rallying for justice for Chris Kaba, a 24 year old black man who was fatally shot by the police in South London. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Downing Street has refused to comment on the police shooting of Chris Kaba saying it was not appropriate during a period of national mourning.

Father-to-be Chris Kaba, 24, was shot dead by police in south London last Monday.

Kaba, who was unarmed, was stopped by firearms officers when his car was flagged by a number plate recognition camera.

The Met Police officer who shot him has since been suspended from duty and the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC] has opened a homicide inquiry.

Asked if No.10 welcomed the suspension of the officer who shot Kaba, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “This is an operational matter for the police and the IOPC. So I am simply not commenting, not least because it wouldn’t be appropriate to be honest.”

Asked what they would say to his family who feel Kaba would not have been killed if he was not black, the spokesman replied: “Again, I wouldn’t comment during a period of national mourning nor when there’s a live IOPC investigation taking place.”

Rapper Chris Kaba who was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police at Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London. INQUEST via PA Media

Kaba’s family had called for the officer involved to be suspended, and on Monday evening Met Police Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson confirmed the force had done so.

She said: “This decision has been reached following careful consideration of a number of factors, including the significant impact on public confidence, and in light of the Independent Office for Police Conduct announcing a homicide investigation.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba’s family and friends.

“We understand how concerned communities are, particularly black communities, and thank those who are working closely with our local officers.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he supported the Met’s move to suspend the officer.

Khan said: “I welcome this decision and am in regular contact with the IOPC and the new Commissioner.

“My thoughts remain with Chris Kaba’s loved ones at this intensely difficult time as the IOPC continue their independent homicide investigation.”