A protest for Chris Kaba, who was killed last week, took place over the weekend Getty

Chris Kaba’s death last week has shaken people across the UK.

The 24-year-old man was shot dead by police in London last Monday night after the car he was driving was found to be connected to a firearms incident.

Kaba was due to become a father, and was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch with the drill group 67. A criminal investigation into his death is now under way, and hundreds marched calling for justice for the murdered man on Saturday.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know.

An Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera found that the Audi being driven by Kaba was linked to a firearms incident in previous days.

The car was subsequently cornered by two police cars in the residential road of Kirkstall Gardens, in Streatham Hill on Monday night.

Kaba then died after a specialist firearms officer – who is no longer on operational duties – fired a single gunshot through the driver’s side of the windscreen.

No gun was found in the vehicle, and the car was later found not to be registered in Kaba’s name.

According to the watchdog Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), officers immediately gave CPR and requested support from the ambulance services, but he later died in hospital.

Advertisement

After the incident, the Met’s Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson said she “absolutely understands that this shooting is a matter of grave concern, particularly for our black communities”.

She added that firearms officers have a “difficult and often dangerous” job, claiming: “I don’t underestimate the impact on them of this development.”

Kaba’s mother, Helen Nkama, told the BBC last Wednesday: “My heart is broken. I am speechless.”

Chris Kaba's parents, Prosper Kaba and Helen Nkama seen during the demonstration demanding for justice for Chris Kaba on Saturday SOPA Images via Getty Images

His family said they “need answers” and “accountability” as they called for an official investigation into Kaba’s death.

They added: “We are worried that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short.”

Advertisement

They also warned that they want a charging decision in “weeks or a few months, not years” and the suspension of the firearms officer responsible, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The family added: “We do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account.”

Since this statement last week, it’s been confirmed that the incident is being looked into as a homicide.

Floral tributes are left in Kirkstall gardens following the shooting of Chris Kaba, also know as the rapper Madix on September 8, 2022 Guy Smallman via Getty Images

Labour MPs Diane Abbott and Bell Ribeiro-Addy along with rapper Stormzy were just three among the huge gathering of protesters who took to the streets on Saturday, calling for justice for Kaba.

Advertisement

The march began in Parliament Square and ended up outside Scotland Yard.

During a speech to the protesters, Stormzy said: “Everyone here today, I would encourage everyone to have stamina, and I know it’s a very difficult thing to say… But when these people do these things, they get away with it, because what happens is we do this once, we get tired, we tweet, we get tired, we do it for a week, we do it for two weeks, we do it for a month, and they know we get tired.

“What they’ve done is they’ve killed someone. We can’t sugarcoat it.”

Protesters hold placards expressing their opinion during the rally on Saturday SOPA Images via Getty Images

The march through central London saw demonstrators hold up signs with messages including, “Justice for Chris Kaba” and “Black Lives Matter”.

Sky News has been heavily criticised after it incorrectly identified the demonstration as an outpouring of mourners honouring the Queen after her death.

When an aerial shot showing the huge group appeared during their live coverage of the Queen’s death, an anchor tried to describe the scene by saying: “There are thousands of people lining that route, it really is an incredible sight.

Advertisement

“They’ll work their way up the Mall, very slowly, meeting new friends along the way, talking about their journey here, their memories of the Queen, their good wishes for the new King.”

Sky News later clarified that the shot had shown a march for Kaba live on air.

A spokesperson went on to tell the i news outlet: “We apologise for a mistake made earlier today which accidentally misidentified aerial pictures of a protest march for Chris Kaba as a large gathering paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

“We have also issued a correction on air to clarify the footage previously shown.”

I am lost for words.



Sky News reporting the Justice for Chris Kaba march as a tribute walk for the Queen's death.



Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/3jsDmfq4C9 — Franklin Saint (@loyih92) September 10, 2022

The IOPC – an independent body which examines complaints against the police in England and Wales – is looking into police footage and CCTV from the area, as well as following up on house-to-house inquiries.

The IOPC said the firearms officer who fired the shot which hit Kaba is under criminal investigation – but that doesn’t necessarily mean “that they will end up facing criminal charges or a misconduct hearing”.

Advertisement

IOPC’s London regional director Sal Naseem said: “When the police use fatal force, it is important that there is a robust, independent investigation to establish all of the circumstances surrounding what happened.

“It is natural that the community wants answers quickly but I would ask that people refrain from speculation that may be unhelpful to all those affected.”

The IOPC also said: “As this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide.”

A post-mortem which will determine the cause of death is due to take place.

Sadiq Khan said he would “continue to push” for answers.