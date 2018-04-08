Donald Trump Warns Of 'Big Price To Pay' After Reported Syria Chemical Attack

Donald Trump has accused Russia and Iran of being responsible for an alleged chemical attack in Syria.
The US President also added his voice to calls for the Syrian government to open up an affected area in rebel-held Douma to allow medical help and independent verification.
Trump’s intervention came after a Syrian rebel group accused the country’s government forces of launching a deadly chemical attack affecting civilians on Saturday.
One medical relief organisation estimated at least 35 to 40 people were killed.
Trump used a Sunday morning Twitter thread to say that “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad” as he warned there would be a “big price to pay” for the alleged attack.
Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called reports of the poison gas attack “deeply disturbing”.
Johnson said in a statement on Sunday: “Reports of a large scale chemical weapons attack in Douma on Saturday causing high numbers of casualties are deeply disturbing.
“It is truly horrific to think that many of the victims were reportedly families seeking refuge from airstrikes in underground shelters.”
Syrian state media denied government forces had launched any chemical attack.
State media added that rebels in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma were in a state of collapse and spreading false news.
The US State Department earlier said it was monitoring the situation and that Russia should be blamed if chemicals were used.
Reuters news agency could not independently verify reports of a chemical attack.
The Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, has recaptured nearly all of eastern Ghouta from rebels in an offensive that began in February, leaving just Douma in the hands of an insurgent group, Jaish al-Islam.
Russian-backed Syrian government forces resumed the assault on Friday afternoon with heavy air strikes after days of calm.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 11 people had died in Douma as a result of suffocation caused by the smoke from conventional weapons being dropped by the government. It said a total of 70 people suffered breathing difficulties.
Rami Abdulrahman, the Observatory director, said he could not confirm if chemical weapons had been used.
Medical relief organization Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said a chlorine bomb hit Douma hospital, killing six people, and a second attack with “mixed agents” including nerve agents had hit a nearby building.
Basel Termanini, the American-based vice president of SAMS, told Reuters the total death toll in the chemical attacks was 35. “We are contacting the U.N. and the US government and the European governments,” he said by telephone.
The political official of Jaish al-Islam said the chemical attack had killed 100 people.
A US State Department official in a statement said the Syrian government’s history of using chemical weapons against its own people “was not in dispute”. “Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons,” the official said earlier.
Syrian state news agency SANA said the rebel group in Douma, Jaish al-Islam, was making “chemical attack fabrications in an exposed and failed attempt to obstruct advances by the Syrian Arab army,” citing an official source.
In the face of military defeat, rebel groups in other parts of eastern Ghouta opted to accept safe passage out of the area to the opposition-held territory at the Turkish border.
Several thousand people ― fighters and civilians ― left Douma for northern Syria in recent days as Jaish al-Islam held talks with Russia over Douma. Jaish al-Islam has insisted on remaining in the town.
The group rejects what it calls President Bashar al-Assad’s policy of forcibly transferring his opponents to areas near the Turkish border.
Rebel-held areas of the Ghouta region were hit in a major chemical attack in 2013.
Last year, a joint inquiry by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found the Syrian government was responsible for an April 4, 2017 attack using the banned nerve agent sarin in the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, killing dozens of people.
The inquiry had previously found that Syrian government forces were responsible for three chlorine gas attacks in 2014 and 2015 and that Islamic State militants used mustard gas.