Donald Trump Warns Of 'Big Price To Pay' After Reported Syria Chemical Attack

Donald Trump has accused Russia and Iran of being responsible for an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

The US President also added his voice to calls for the Syrian government to open up an affected area in rebel-held Douma to allow medical help and independent verification.

Trump’s intervention came after a Syrian rebel group accused the country’s government forces of launching a deadly chemical attack affecting civilians on Saturday.

One medical relief organisation estimated at least 35 to 40 people were killed.

Trump used a Sunday morning Twitter thread to say that “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad” as he warned there would be a “big price to pay” for the alleged attack.