Dozens Of Ukrainian Children Injured By Landmines In Formerly Russian-Held Areas, Says UK

Dozens of Ukrainian children have been injured by landmines in areas formerly held by the Russian army, according to British intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said civilian casualties due to the deadly devices continue to be reported “daily” in the war-torn country.

More than 750 have been recorded since the start of the invasion, with one in eight - nearly 100 - involving a child.

In their latest update on the conflict, the MoD said: “The most affected areas are Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts: areas Russia has previously occupied.

“With the arrival of spring, and more people involved in agricultural activities, the risk of civilian mine incidents will increase.”

They added: “It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported this morning that Ukraine could lose control of its skies later this month.

According to The Times, the stark warning was made by Colonel Yuri Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian air force.

“The situation is very dangerous indeed,” Ihnat said. “If we lose the battle for our skies the consequences will be critical.