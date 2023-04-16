Russian General's Dramatic Comeback In Ukraine Exposes Military 'Tensions', Says UK

Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th brigade, preparing artillery for firing in the direction of Bakhmut. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Russian general who was axed in January has made a dramatic comeback to the frontline in Ukraine, according to UK officials.

General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of Russia’s corps of airborne troops, known as the VDV, has once again been handed a “major role” in the war, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

They added that “his recent turbulent career suggests intense tensions” within Moscow’s top brass at the way the conflict is being conducted.

Teplinsky was one of Russia’s key military commanders when he was axed at the start of the year following a power struggle among Moscow’s top brass.

At the time, the MoD described him as a “capable and pragmatic commander” who had fallen victim to “continued divisions within the senior hierarchy of Russia’s operation”.

But in their latest intelligence update this morning, the MoD said Teplinsky “has highly likely returned to a major role in Ukraine”.

“Teplinsky is likely one of the few senior Russian generals widely respected by the rank-and-file,” they said.

“His recent turbulent career suggests intense tensions between factions within the Russian General Staff about Russia’s military approach in Ukraine.”

The MoD added that Teplinsky will probably promote Russia’s airborne troops - currently engaged in the battle for the key town of Bakhmut - as “an elite force”.

It emerged yesterday that Russia is making it harder for its citizens to dodge the draft as it prepares for a “lengthy” conflict in Ukraine.

A new law has been passed to establish “a unified registry of individuals eligible for military service”.

The MoD said: “The key implication of the measure is that in future, the authorities will be able to serve call-up papers electronically, rather than by letter, removing one obstacle which has previously allowed some to dodge the draft.