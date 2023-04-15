Russia Launches Crackdown On Draft Dodgers As It Prepares For 'Lengthy' War In Ukraine, UK Says

Soldiers stand next to the crater from a rocket attack by Russian troops while a residential building burns in the background in Sloviansk. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Russia is making it harder for its citizens to avoid being called up to the army as it prepares for a “lengthy conflict” in Ukraine, according to UK officials.

A new law has been passed to establish “a unified registry of individuals eligible for military service”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

Advertisement

In their latest intelligence update on the war, the MoD said: “The key implication of the measure is that in future, the authorities will be able to serve call-up papers electronically, rather than by letter, removing one obstacle which has previously allowed some to dodge the draft.

“With individuals’ call-up data now digitally linked to other state-provided online services, it is likely that the authorities will punish draft-dodgers by automatically limiting employment rights and restricting foreign travel.”

The MoD said the new measures are “highly likely part of a longer-term approach to provide personnel as Russia anticipates a lengthy conflict in Ukraine”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 April 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/erIQRdS2j7



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/d6r1i48JOO — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 15, 2023

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the MoD said Russia may inadvertently expose the real extent of its losses in Ukraine by honouring those who fell in World War 2 next month.

Some regions bordering Ukraine, and the occupied peninsula of Crimea, have reportedly called off events marking Victory Day on May 6 off due to security concerns.

However, the traditional parades are still going to take place further inland, posing a “sensitive communications challenge for the Kremlin”.

Vladimir Putin has positioned the war in Ukraine “in the spirit of the Soviet experience in World War 2″.

The MoD said: “The message risks sitting increasingly uneasily with the many Russians who have immediate insights into the mismanaged and failing campaign in Ukraine.

Advertisement