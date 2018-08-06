England's Most Senior GP Resigns Over Anonymous 'Devil's Advocate' Posts On Forum

Supplied Dr Arvind Madan has resigned after posting a series of anonymous comments on a medical forum

England’s most senior GP has resigned after admitting he posted anonymous comments on an online medical forum, reportedly under the user name “Devil’s Advocate”.

Dr Arvind Madan, director of primary care at NHS England, resigned after more than 8,000 GPS called for him to quit when he suggested GPs should be “pleased” with the closure of some small surgeries and said family doctors were overpaid.

In a statement, Madan, who has been a GP for 23 years, said his anonymous posts were done to “provoke a more balanced discussion about contentious issues”.

“As part of my attempts to challenge the negative views - and even conspiracy theories - held by a small vocal minority in the profession I posted on an anonymous online forum used by GPs,” he explained.

“It was never my intention to cause offence but rather to provoke a balanced discussion about contentious issues acting as a devil’s advocate.”