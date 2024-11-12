Tayce at the EMAs earlier this week via Associated Press

Tayce is set to make history as the first drag performer to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

On Tuesday evening, it was revealed that the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist will be one of six celebrities taking part in Strictly’s annual Christmas special next month.

She’ll be performing in the one-off special alongside professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Kai Widdrington via Associated Press

Advertisement

“I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly ballroom floor,” she enthused. “My partner and I are going to dance for our lives!”

Tayce added: “In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

“I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and disco balls.”

Tayce will be competing on Strictly's Christmas special next month BBC

Advertisement

The Welsh queen first rose to prominence on the second season of Drag Race UK back in 2021.

After winning fans’ hearts with her brilliant one-liners, amazing looks and iconic lip syncs to the likes of Memory, You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me and Last Thing On My Mind, Tayce wound up finishing as runner-up behind eventual winner Lawrence Chaney.

She and Lawrence also formed half of the girl group the United Kingdolls, alongside Bimini and A’Whora, who even managed to crack the UK singles chart with their musical offering UK Hun.

Tayce is the second star to be announced for this year’s Strictly Christmas special, following on from comedian Josh Widdicombe on Monday.

The other four celebrities on the line-up will be announced later this week.

Josh Widdicombe is taking part in this year's Strictly Christmas special BBC

Traditionally, the Strictly Christmas episode features six new celebs competing in a one-off special for the Silver Star trophy.

Advertisement

However, two of the contestants on this year’s regular series of Strictly are former Christmas champions.

JLS singer JB Gill triumphed on Christmas Day back in 2012, while Jamie Borthwick’s festive win was a little more recent.