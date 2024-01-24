RuPaul pictured ahead of Drag Race UK vs. The World season two World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

It’s been five long years since RuPaul’s Drag Race launched its UK counterpart… and in that time there’s been one star we’ve been waiting to pay a visit to the show.

Well, folks... the stars have finally aligned, and it’s happening.

Yes, Jane McDonald is coming to Drag Race.

On Tuesday evening, it was revealed the iconic cruise singer would be putting in an appearance on the upcoming series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World, where she’ll be playing the Snatch Game.

And as if that wasn’t camp enough on its own – she’s doing it with Sinitta.

Now this is a hun crossover for the ages 😍



But who's #SnatchGame has them in stitches? 🤭#DragRaceUK vs The World starts 9th February 🌍@sinittaofficial @TheJaneMcDonald pic.twitter.com/SsKn96Ctfc — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 23, 2024

“Sitting alongside Ru was a dream, each and every one of the queens were spectacular and fabulous and showcased talent from right across the globe,” Jane enthused.

“May the best drag queen win!”

Sinitta agreed: “I’m so excited to be a part of Snatch Game on Drag Race, where drag has evolved and become so much more then female impersonation but creative exploration and fabulous madness!”

The second season of UK vs. The World launches on BBC Three on Friday 9 February, and will see competitors from Drag Race franchises around the globe vying for the title of Queen of the Mother Tucking World.

The queens of Drag Race UK vs. The World season two World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Representing the UK will be Tia Kofi, Choriza May, Jonbers Blonde and Gothy Kendoll, while international queens will include Mayhem Miller, Scarlet Envy and Hannah Conda.

Completing the line-up are Spain’s Arantxa Castilla La Mancha, Holland’s Keta Minaj, France’s La Grande Dame and The Philippines’ Marina Summers.