21 Iconic Jane McDonald Moments That Were Too Camp For Words

Having first rose to fame as a cruise ship singer on noughties BBC documentary series The Cruise, our Jane went on to forge a singing career before joining the panel of Loose Women in 2004, where she appeared on-and-off for nearly a decade.
Since then, she’s become the new Judith Chalmers with her Channel 5 travel shows Cruising and Holidaying With Jane McDonald, each episode of which concludes with an elaborate musical number.
And did we mention that everything she does comes with a big dollop of camp?
Well, if that sounds right up your street, allow us to introduce Jane’s campest hits...
1. When she released her cover of Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – accompanied with this very literal video