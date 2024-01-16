RuPaul Makes Impassioned Speech About The 'Power' Of Drag Following Emmys Win

RuPaul on stage at the Emmys on Monday night Monica Schipper via Getty Images

RuPaul seized the opportunity to highlight the importance of drag following his latest Emmys win.

During Monday night’s ceremony, RuPaul’s Drag Race scooped the award for Outstanding Reality Competition for the fifth time in the show’s herstory.

Joined on stage by the queens of Drag Race’s 15th season, the show’s host made an impassioned speech, in response to the anti-drag rhetoric (and, indeed, legislation) that is being all too common worldwide.

“We are so honoured to have this award,” Ru began. “You guys are just pure lovely for honouring our show and recognising all these queens.

“We have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens, and they’re beautiful. On behalf of all of them, we thank you.”

RuPaul backstage with the cast and crew of Drag Race following the show's latest Emmy win Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Ru added: “And listen, if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her. Because knowledge is power. And if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you.

“So listen to a drag queen. Thank you, we love you!”

Ru can currently be seen presenting the 16th season of the original US version of Drag Race, and will be fronting the latest series of UK vs. The World from next month, which will see queens from around the globe competing for the title of “Queen Of The Mothertucking World” in the UK werk room.

This series will also mark the first time that a cash prize has been offered on the UK iteration of Drag Race.