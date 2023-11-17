LOADING ERROR LOADING

Just a month after announcing that he was taking a break from music to focus on his health following the release of his album For All The Dogs, Drake is popping out with a new project that no one expected.

On Thursday, he shocked fans after he dropped a teaser trailer for a new album, Scary Hours 3, which comes out on Thursday at midnight.

Advertisement

The visually stunning trailer comes just hours after he dropped yet another “rich flex” on his fans by releasing the new music video for his song First Person Shooter with J. Cole. The video is already breaking the internet, but in true Drake fashion, he didn’t stop there.

The nearly two-minute trailer for the EP features stunning cinematic shots of Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall. And of course, the mighty lyricist had to spruce up the teaser with a monologue about his outlook on his career thus far.

“I’ll say this to you: I feel no need to appease anybody,” the Canadian rapper, 37, begins his voiceover. “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years.”

He adds: “Even though I’m not really, like, into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.”

Advertisement

Later on in the trailer, Drake, who also goes by Drizzy, is seen sitting solo before an orchestra, led by a conductor, as they play a movie-worthy score.

The camera then zooms in on a fancy invitation that reads: “October’s Very Own & The Boy Present: Scary Hours 3. Executive Producers: Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Kevin Durant.”

Naturally, fans on X (formerly Twitter) showcased the intense level of excitement you would expect.

Sooo I just woke up and Drake is dropping Scary Hours 3 tonight, I cannot wait for this pic.twitter.com/3lzh22ulgH — Droke (@sixgoddroke) November 16, 2023

Drake dropping Scary Hours 3 and saving rap AGAIN pic.twitter.com/J5v3zN0fXP — x🪐 (@randyswrld_) November 16, 2023

Advertisement

Just woke up to Drake dropping Scary Hours 3 tonight. Yeah it’s gonna be a good day — ALMIGHTEE⁶𓅓 (@realalmightee) November 16, 2023

Drake: ‘I’m taking a break from music’



Also Drake: pic.twitter.com/6rZXg0Gmz8 — It’s T As In… (@TT_FromMTV3) November 16, 2023

good year to be a Drake fan first For All The Dogs now we’re getting Scary Hours 3 your goat could never pic.twitter.com/0kprpZaIpj — Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) November 16, 2023

No ways Drake is dropping😭🐐 He’s about to go number 1 again. Scary Hours man🦉 — Makabe Tsolo ⁶𓅓 (@Tsolomm) November 16, 2023

Drake dropping First Person Shooter video with Cole then following it up with Scary Hours 3 !!?



Insane😭 pic.twitter.com/YNl9mID7Zh — 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼 (@apollovwrld) November 16, 2023

Advertisement