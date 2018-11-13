Our minds often wonder to sunnier climes when it’s raining, dull and cold outside. Between intermittent thunderstorms, torrents of rain and bright sunny spells it’s difficult to know what the weather is up to this time of year. So who can blame you if you’re already looking ahead to next year’s holiday as the long nights draw in. We asked experts how you can make sure you get the best deal.

karandaev via Getty Images

First things first - maximise your holiday days. Thanks to the timing of next year’s bank holidays in England, you can turn 16 days of annual leave into 34 days off (if you don’t have to work bank holidays). If you plan it right, you can turn 9 days off into 18 over Easter by taking the 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 29th, 30th April and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd May as holiday, and you can turn 7 days into 16 days off over Christmas by taking the 23rd, 24th, 27th, 30th and 31st December, and 2nd and 3rd January as annual leave. Bravo. Just bear in mind your colleagues will probably want to do the same - so get in there quick. Shop around - and not just on comparison sites. There are so many things to weigh up when it comes to finding the best deal – so whether you want a package holiday, an all inclusive trip, or just the cheapest accommodation and flights possible, it’s worth shopping around. A lot of the time it’s cheaper to order a hotel and flight package through a booking agent. Traditional package deals are usually cheapest for seven, 10 or 14 days away in traditional holiday destinations, according to advice on MoneySavingExpert. You’ll also get the best protection via ATOL or ABTA if anything does go wrong, so that’s worth bearing in mind. But sometimes it can be cheaper to book flights and hotel separately, so it’s worth having a hunt around.

Parkpoom via Getty Images