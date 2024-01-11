Drew Barrymore Is Her Own Dramedy As She Bawls While Watching Her Own Movie

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Drew Barrymore got emotional watching herself in The Wedding Singer when it played on TV recently. The teary actor said she even skipped a yoga class to stay home and catch the entire film. (Watch the video below.)

In an Instagram she shared Wednesday, Barrymore cried as she shouted out to costar Adam Sandler.

“We made such a good movie,” she said. “I love you so much. Happy New Year.”

Barrymore explained that her workout could wait for her 1998 rom-com classic.

“I had to take in this moment and watch it,” she wrote in the caption.

The talk show host felt all the feels as she traveled into her rom-com past with Sandler, who also shared the marquee with Barrymore in 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014). She jokingly guessed that they met in 1922 and laughed hard.

The Wedding Singer featured a romance between Sandler as a wedding singer who’s left at the altar by his fiancee and Barrymore as a waitress who asks him for help in planning her own wedding.

Former Los Angeles Times critic Kevin Thomas called it a “sparkling romantic comedy.”